...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday's high heat and humidity will mark
the beginning of a prolonged heat wave that will impact the Mid-
South region. Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Actors recreate the Battle of Brice's Cross Roads for its 158th anniversary.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the 1st Mississippi Cavalry joined together to re-enact the Battle of Brice's Cross Roads on the day of its 158th anniversary.

The site of the battle, which actually took place on June 10, 1864, is now marked as Brices Cross Roads National Battlefield, and featured a Confederate force of over 4,000 men met by just over 8,000 Union soldiers.

The Confederate forces, led by Major General Nathan Forrest, were able to push back the Union contingency due to better strategy and mastery of the surrounding terrain.

Chris Cobb, who formerly served in the U.S. Army, has been a re-enactor for over 30 years now, and says that for him, the battles are an interactive and visual tool to teach others American history from a neutral and accurate point of view.

"I remember my 9th grade history teacher told me if you don't know where you came from, you don't know where you're going," Cobb said. "You look back at history, see the mistakes made in history, and strive not to repeat them again. I mean, that's the importance that history serves to us, is to be a teaching tool and a lesson to learn from."

For more information on the 1st Mississippi Cavalry, you can find them on Facebook here.

