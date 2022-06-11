Actors recreate the Battle of Brice's Cross Roads for its 158th anniversary.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the 1st Mississippi Cavalry joined together to re-enact the Battle of Brice's Cross Roads on the day of its 158th anniversary.
The site of the battle, which actually took place on June 10, 1864, is now marked as Brices Cross Roads National Battlefield, and featured a Confederate force of over 4,000 men met by just over 8,000 Union soldiers.
The Confederate forces, led by Major General Nathan Forrest, were able to push back the Union contingency due to better strategy and mastery of the surrounding terrain.
Chris Cobb, who formerly served in the U.S. Army, has been a re-enactor for over 30 years now, and says that for him, the battles are an interactive and visual tool to teach others American history from a neutral and accurate point of view.
"I remember my 9th grade history teacher told me if you don't know where you came from, you don't know where you're going," Cobb said. "You look back at history, see the mistakes made in history, and strive not to repeat them again. I mean, that's the importance that history serves to us, is to be a teaching tool and a lesson to learn from."
