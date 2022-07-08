Actor Henry Winkler to headline MUW's Welty Gala this fall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Hollywood actor Henry Winkler, famous for playing “The Fonz” in the hit TV sitcom “Happy Days,” will be the featured speaker for Mississippi University for Women’s 2022 Welty Gala.
Besides his Hollywood career, Winkler is also a New York Times best-selling author. He and his co-author Lin Oliver have written more than 36 children’s books.
The Gala is part of the Welty Series, which is held annually in October to honor the famous Mississippi and American writer Eudora Welty who attended the university in the mid 1920s.
The Gala is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Trotter Convention Center in downtown Columbus.
Online registration is available at muw.edu/welty/gala.