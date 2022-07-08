Actor Henry Winkler to headline MUW's Welty Gala this fall

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near or above 110 degrees. * WHERE...Entire Mid-South. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&