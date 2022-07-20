Active-shooter drills scheduled at EMCC campuses in Columbus and Mayhew

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9.
The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.
The July drill is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. and is expected to end at noon.
The Aug. 9 drill will be part of a week-long active shooter training exercise.