Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 today and Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Active-shooter drills scheduled at EMCC campuses in Columbus and Mayhew

  • Updated
East Mississippi Community College, EMCC, Lions

East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) in Scooba, Mississippi. Source: EMCC.

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - Active shooter drills are scheduled to take place at EMCC’s Communiversity on Friday, July 22 and its Mayhew campus on Aug. 9.

The July 22 training exercise will include East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) campus police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and Lowndes County School District resource officers.

The July drill is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. and is expected to end at noon.

The Aug. 9 drill will be part of a week-long active shooter training exercise.

Open this link to read EMCC's announcement.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

