Active shooter drill spooks teachers after hearing real shots

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — An active shooter drill at a Starkville elementary school spooked some teachers into thinking it was real.
The drill happened last Thursday at Sudduth Elementary School. It only involved faculty.
Starkville Oktibbeha School District Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee said the school district uses blank rounds — safely fired from handguns — to simulate real gunfire.
Teachers were able to hear what real gunfire sounds like.
McGee said the school district has done this for several years.
Teachers who have worked in the district for several years know what to expect, he said.
McGee said he understands how this may have upset some teachers but it's done to better prepare them and potentially save lives.
"But we do know it's important that we try to give them [teachers] as real-life training as possible because we know if something like that were to happen in our schools, it would be a very stressful time, very chaotic time. They don't call ahead. They don't tell you the plans. So although our staff may know the training is that day, and is scheduled at a specific time that day, they may not know all the steps that are involved in that training."