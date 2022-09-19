Ackerman Police issues warning to banks about fake bills

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Ackerman issued the following warning to banks about fake bills.
"One of our banks received over $200 in fake $20 bills over the weekend from a couple of different businesses in town. Business owners and managers please get your people to check the money when they receive it. The bills that the bank received did not have the first mark on them which means they were not checked. This will not only help the police and your business but will also help us catch whomever is passing these bills. In return you could also be giving other customers fake money back for their change and them not know it as well and get them in a bind to. Thanks"