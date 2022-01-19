Aberdeen to discuss several issues at Town Hall meetings

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Citizens of Aberdeen have a chance to voice their thoughts about the city and what they want to see in the future at a Town Hall meeting.
Tonight's meeting is held at the Church of Aberdeen at 6 p.m. Another Town Hall meeting will be held tomorrow at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
Larry Darty said he plans to attend both meetings for the next two days. He said he is excited about what the mayor has planned for the future of the town.
"The mayor has a lot of good ideas for us we're going to try to implement," said Darty. "A lot of them is just making better walking tracks around the city where people can come up here and visit us."
Mayor Charles Scott said they'll be talking about different things including city funding, renewing parks and a new law enforcement training facility.
"We see this as an opportunity for us to do something," said Scott. "We want our people to have input and I think the city will go as fast if people are willing to work together."
He added the biggest issue they'll discuss in COVID-19. He wants people to have the chance to be vaccinated and stay safe.
"We just need to be able to look forward because this pandemic and COVID have not turned into an endemic yet and that's means it's something we've learned how to live with."
Scott said he welcomes everyone to speak about what they want the city to do to make it a better place.