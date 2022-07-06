Aberdeen teen died one week after crash

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager died one week after the car he was in crashed near Aberdeen.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as Tyjaleek Smith, 17, of Aberdeen.
The single-vehicle crash on June 28 happened shortly before sunrise on Highway 25, just outside the city limits of Aberdeen.
He died on Tuesday, July 5 at the hospital in Tupelo.
Gurley said Smith was a passenger in the car that crashed.
The car was ultimately burned beyond recognition.
He would have been a senior at Aberdeen High School.