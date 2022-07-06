 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Aberdeen teen died one week after crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Lee County wreck

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager died one week after the car he was in crashed near Aberdeen.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as Tyjaleek Smith, 17, of Aberdeen.

The single-vehicle crash on June 28 happened shortly before sunrise on Highway 25, just outside the city limits of Aberdeen.

He died on Tuesday, July 5 at the hospital in Tupelo.

Gurley said Smith was a passenger in the car that crashed.

The car was ultimately burned beyond recognition.

He would have been a senior at Aberdeen High School.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

