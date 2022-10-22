Aberdeen students clean up cemetery

ABERDEEN, MS (WTVA) -- The Mayor's Youth Council in Aberdeen did their part to better their community.
Mayor Charles Scott and some student volunteers went to Oddfellows Cemetery Saturday morning to pick up trash and debris on the east side of the yard. Scott says the project was meant to teach students equity.
"To give back without desire for value," Scott says. "But it creates so much value because it's allowing you to give back to the community and when you leave there, you know you'll have given back."
Members of the Mayor's Youth Council also volunteered at the local food pantry in Aberdeen, Loaves & Fishes.