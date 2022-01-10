Aberdeen Schools go virtual this week due to rising COVID cases

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at the Aberdeen School District will operate under a virtual setting beginning today through Friday, January 14th.
Superintendent Jeff Clay said after students returned from the holiday, he did see a rise in COVID case numbers and quarantines which lead to the quick change.
"For the kids that had it and community members who had students in the school--that hopefully the weekend, this week, next weekend and Monday, we'll let any COVID case run it's course," he said.
Students are set to return Tuesday, January 18th after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This isn't the first time the school district has made the transition, but they are determined to keep everyone safe on campus.
"Our primary focus is students safety because if they don't feel safe, they're not going to learn," said Clay.
During virtual days, students can pick up grab-and-go lunches at all school locations.