Aberdeen School District is mourning the loss of a beloved bus driver

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen School District is mourning the loss of one of their beloved bus drivers.
64-year-old Mary Louise Carothers McMillan, of Prairie, died on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at North Mississippi medical center from injuries after an accident on April 13th.
On April 13, a school bus and 18-wheeler had collided on Highway 45 and Lake Lily Road in Prairie.
McMillian was the driver of the bus.
She was transported to the Tupelo hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley said McMillian suddenly died from her injuries.
Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of McMillian’s funeral arrangements.
Aberdeen School District said McMillian is the second bus driver that has died this year.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated this accident.