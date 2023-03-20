Aberdeen received $803,000 to improve the city's port

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) -It's been a work in progress, now, one city's aging port will get some much needed upgrades thanks to a grant from the State.
The City of Aberdeen received more than $800,000 to improve the city's port.
The city applied to the port improvement fund.
Aberdeen's Mayor Charles Scott says the money will go to upgrading the weigh scale, finishing the dock platform, and adding an administration building.
The port also received 4 million dollars for rail improvements at the port back in 2021.
Mayor Scott recently met with an engineer about the improvements.
The Mayor says these grants will help complete Aberdeen's 2030 vision board.
"This was one of the number 1 items listed on Aberdeen 2030 is to work on the dock and to be able to receive those funding to actually do the work and to actually have that outside representation that we have had to support us and gain those funds," Mayor Scott said.
The Mayor says the grants will also allow them to do transloading-- including trains, barges, and 18- wheelers.
The city also plans to apply for a multi-modal transportation grant as well.