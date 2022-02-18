Aberdeen purchases new building for electric department

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Electric Department will soon have a new place to call home.
The city bought the Stevens Auction building on North Meridian Street. The city bought the building for $280,000.
Jermaine Polk has worked at the electric department for a year now. He said the leaks, mold, and roofing issues at the current building make him happy to move somewhere more fitting.
"With the new facility, I think it will be better," he said. "Better bathroom facilities, better kitchens and everything. Places to store transformers, polls and etc."
Electric department officials said once they are moved in, everything will operate in one building.
"We just want better for our customers, better space and area for our employees and better house the equipment--bring everything together where we don't have an office here, a warehouse there storing stuff all over the city," said General Manager LaMarcus Thompson.
Mayor Charles Scott said they'll have an estimated time on moving after the engineer makes a full assessment of the building.