You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aberdeen port receiving $4M for rail line

  • Updated
  • 0
money graphic

Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The City of Aberdeen Port is receiving $4 million in federal money to build a railway that’ll allow for easier transport of materials.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., made the announcement Thursday in a joint news release.

The 14,000-linear-feet rail spur will allow local chemical and manufacturers along the Kansas City-Southern Railroad to move products by barge through the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

Currently, users must send products along the mainline to Columbus.

The port in Aberdeen is one of two ports in the state that’ll receive funding. The second site is Port Bienville in Hancock County, which is along the Gulf Coast.

Open this link to read the joint news release.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you