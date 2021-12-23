Aberdeen port receiving $4M for rail line

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The City of Aberdeen Port is receiving $4 million in federal money to build a railway that’ll allow for easier transport of materials.
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., made the announcement Thursday in a joint news release.
The 14,000-linear-feet rail spur will allow local chemical and manufacturers along the Kansas City-Southern Railroad to move products by barge through the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Currently, users must send products along the mainline to Columbus.
The port in Aberdeen is one of two ports in the state that’ll receive funding. The second site is Port Bienville in Hancock County, which is along the Gulf Coast.