Aberdeen port receives $4M in infrastructure funding

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal dollars will soon make a port in Monroe County better for transportation along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
The City of Aberdeen Port is getting $4 million from the Department of Transportation to complete a railway that will improve the movement of goods and materials.
The 14,000-foot rail spur will allow local industries to connect the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway and the waterway.
It also puts Monroe County in a good position for industrial expansion.
The KCS Railway has agreed to operate the spur once constructed.