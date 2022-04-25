 Skip to main content
Aberdeen port receives $4M in infrastructure funding

  • Updated
  • 0
Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Aberdeen, MS

Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 25, 2022.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal dollars will soon make a port in Monroe County better for transportation along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

The City of Aberdeen Port is getting $4 million from the Department of Transportation to complete a railway that will improve the movement of goods and materials.

The 14,000-foot rail spur will allow local industries to connect the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway and the waterway.

It also puts Monroe County in a good position for industrial expansion.

The KCS Railway has agreed to operate the spur once constructed.

