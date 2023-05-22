Aberdeen Police Department works to tackle expected rise in summer crime

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - With summer weather creeping up, Aberdeen Police Chief said so will the crime. The Aberdeen Police Department is expecting a spike in violence that usually goes along with warmer weather.
According to the CDC, youth violence is a leading cause of death in this nation. Homicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for young people 10 to 24 years old.
Chief Shumpert says there has been an uptick in teenagers committing crimes.
"We've been having some car burglaries and you know that's going to be all over town, wherever there's a car. Most of them will just take their purses out," Shumpert also added that a couple of guns were stolen.
The Chief said they’re working to overcome an expected increase in criminal activity now that police officers that are assigned to the city's schools will help with patrol.
"All the school resource officers which we have 3 will be going to a shift. So, that will be at least one more person on the street per shift," Shumpert said.
The Chief added that they rely on places like parks and sport complexes to keep kids from going down the wrong path.
"Our Aberdeen Park and Rec, they're starting summer league, balls, softball. So, that gives them something else to do other than sit around and get in trouble," said Shumpert.
Chief Shumpert says the plan for this summer is to be involved in the community as much as possible so that the community knows the police is not their enemy.
"Over at the school, the other day, they were having field day. We all went over there and did tug a war and stuff like that with them. We had just as much fun as they did," Shumpert added, "You start with them while they are small and you keep interacting with them like that and show them that the police is not your enemy, it's your friend."