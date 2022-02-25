 Skip to main content
Aberdeen PD looking for new officers

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Police Department is hiring more officers.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said they need at least 4 more officers.

He said they are trying to have a complete team of law enforcement and are looking for someone who is willing to work.

"We just need some help," said Shumpert. "Just somebody with a good attitude. Somebody that knows how to get along with people, have a good work ethic. They can be certified or uncertified."

If applicants are not certified, they'll be sent to the academy.

Pay for certified officers starts at $15 with uncertified starting at $14.

"It's not about the money. You have to care about people. You got to want to help people."

If you are interested in applying to be a police officer, you can visit Aberdeen City Hall to fill out an application.

