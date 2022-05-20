Aberdeen ordinance ensures rental properties stay up to code

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen voted to improve rental spaces by adding a new ordinance to assure landlords keep their properties up to code.
The ordinance will take effect beginning June 17.
Moving forward, all rental properties will be inspected with a notice that will allow landlords to prepare.
Mayor Charles Scott said one problem is that a lot of apartments are owned by people who do not live in Aberdeen.
"No one should be paying to live in a place that is unfit to live in," the mayor said. "So it is more about health and safety."
The city will mail out notifications. The city will also make sure landlords have proper checklists and registration forms.
