Aberdeen mayor gives update a week after severe weather damaged local park, regional hospital

  • Updated
One of the only remaining visible examples of storm damage at Monroe Regional Hospital was to one of the signs out front, which was still on the ground as of January 20, 2023.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Mayor Charles Scott said General Young Park could be closed to the public for the next few months, while Monroe Regional Hospital continued to operate without a hitch after damage to its roof.

General Young Park, opened in the summer of 2022, and damaged during a severe weather event the morning of January 12, 2023.

A part that holds in place support cables for General Young Park's basketball court covers was already in need of repair when severe weather struck on January 12, 2023.

A part of the support cable system holding up large covers for General Young Park's basketball courts was already in need of repair when straight line winds caused one of the cables to snap, bringing down a portion of the covers.

Straight-line winds blew through the cover and snapped the support cable, exacerbating an already-existing problem. 

A piece of frayed support cable that snapped at General Young Park during a severe weather event the morning of January 12, 2023.

As of Friday, January 20, the park remained closed while the company that installed the covers continued to wait for the part to come in to fix the original issue and make sure that the cover was not in bad shape.

Mayor Scott said it could be another two to three months before the part arrives, but that there was not a set time for the park to reopen.

On the eastern side of Aberdeen, the Monroe Regional Hospital was in comparably better shape than it was the morning of the storms.

This shows a section of roof damage caused by severe weather on January 12, 2023 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen.

Initially, the winds blew portions of the roof off of one of the hospital-wing buildings.

Temporary patches were put on and damaged pieces were removed by contractors that day.

A week after the storms, the roof damage had been temporarily patched as the hospital waits on contractors to return to work on permanent repairs.

A week after the storms on January 12, both the hospital administrator and the mayor said the hospital was operating normally and there was no damage to the inside.

As far as permanent repairs, the hospital hoped to have those started in the next couple of weeks.

As of January 20, 2023, some of the only remaining visible damage at the hospital was a sign near the road that is still lying on the ground.

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

