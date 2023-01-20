Aberdeen mayor gives update a week after severe weather damaged local park, regional hospital

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Mayor Charles Scott said General Young Park could be closed to the public for the next few months, while Monroe Regional Hospital continued to operate without a hitch after damage to its roof.
A part that holds in place support cables for General Young Park's basketball court covers was already in need of repair when severe weather struck on January 12, 2023.
Straight-line winds blew through the cover and snapped the support cable, exacerbating an already-existing problem.
As of Friday, January 20, the park remained closed while the company that installed the covers continued to wait for the part to come in to fix the original issue and make sure that the cover was not in bad shape.
Mayor Scott said it could be another two to three months before the part arrives, but that there was not a set time for the park to reopen.
On the eastern side of Aberdeen, the Monroe Regional Hospital was in comparably better shape than it was the morning of the storms.
Initially, the winds blew portions of the roof off of one of the hospital-wing buildings.
Temporary patches were put on and damaged pieces were removed by contractors that day.
A week after the storms on January 12, both the hospital administrator and the mayor said the hospital was operating normally and there was no damage to the inside.
As far as permanent repairs, the hospital hoped to have those started in the next couple of weeks.
As of January 20, 2023, some of the only remaining visible damage at the hospital was a sign near the road that is still lying on the ground.