Aberdeen man arrested for Lowndes County home invasion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An Aberdeen man is accused of invading a Lowndes County home on Labor Day.
According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened at a home on Terrace View Lane.
The victim claimed Jarett Cooperyoung Jr., 33, forced his way into the home and assaulted the victim with an aluminum bat.
He’s accused of taking several items from the home, including the homeowner’s Dodge pickup truck.
Aberdeen Police officers arrested Cooperyoung on Thursday, Sep. 8. He’s charged with armed robbery and felony taking of a motor vehicle.
The truck has not been recovered. It’s a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500. More details about the truck were not provided.