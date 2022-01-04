Aberdeen looking to purchase building for electric department

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Electric Department is in need of a new home.
Lamarcus Thompson is the general manager at Aberdeen Public Utilities. He said it's a challenge to serve customers under these hard conditions.
"We're still trying to deal with it, get customers in and out," he said. "We are experiencing where our building is old here and we really need an upgrade."
The department is experiencing leaks and mold in all three locations. Roof repairs would be $142,000 or more.
Mayor Charles Scott said they want to be able to house equipment better.
"When our guys get inside that truck--if they have to dry it out, that could potentially hinder us from getting to our job to handle one of the service calls."
The city looked at building a new location, but that may not happen. They are now looking at purchasing the Stevens Auction Company on Meridian Street for $300,000 with the property behind it for $65,000.
Scott said they are conducting an appraisal for the Stevens Auction Company and once it's done, they plan to close the deal.