Aberdeen looking to hire five new police officers

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Much like the rest of the country, the Aberdeen Police Department needs police officers.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said he walked into his office on Monday morning to find another letter of resignation under his door.
The city currently has 13 officers and needs five more.
According to the city, starting salary is $15 an hour for certified police officers.
The police chief said the city needs officers who care about the community.
He said officers who live in Aberdeen often have a different mindset compared to officers who don't live there. They have a personal investment in the community.
Shumpert said he’s worked and lived in Aberdeen for 30 years and has a relationship with the community.
WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with new officer Victoria Logan who said she’s always wanted to give back to her town.
“It was something I wanted to do since I was growing up,” she said, “and I feel like it was a calling for me. It was a good place for me to start at or whatever. I just think it was good for me to start here at home.”