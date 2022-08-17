 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aberdeen hosting townhall meetings to discuss projects and improvements

  • 0

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Aberdeen is preparing for a series of townhall meetings.

The meetings will be used a way for the public to provide feedback about city projects and improvements.

Mayor Charles Scott said several topics will be discussed during the meetings including completed projects, events and the status of the Aberdeen Port.

The schedule is below:

Aug. 29 — Wards 2 and 5 at the High Street Community Center

Aug. 31 — Ward 3 at City Hall

Sept. 1 — Wards 1 and 4 at the Parks and Recreaction gym

All meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the mayor's office at 662-331-2271.

Tags

Recommended for you