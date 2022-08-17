Aberdeen hosting townhall meetings to discuss projects and improvements

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Aberdeen is preparing for a series of townhall meetings.
The meetings will be used a way for the public to provide feedback about city projects and improvements.
Mayor Charles Scott said several topics will be discussed during the meetings including completed projects, events and the status of the Aberdeen Port.
The schedule is below:
Aug. 29 — Wards 2 and 5 at the High Street Community Center
Aug. 31 — Ward 3 at City Hall
Sept. 1 — Wards 1 and 4 at the Parks and Recreaction gym
All meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m.
For more information, contact the mayor's office at 662-331-2271.