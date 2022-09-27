Aberdeen Elementary improves from F to B

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Elementary is ecstatic after receiving a B grade from the Mississippi Department of Education.
Each year, public schools in Mississippi receive A-F grades based on performance.
MDE published the 2021-22 grades on Tuesday. MDE last assigned grades in 2019.
In 2019, Aberdeen Elementary received an F grade. Its new grade is a big improvement.
"In 2019, when the school was F-rated, I cried some tears of sadness," Principal Kristen Fondren said.
She’s been at the elementary school for eight years and has been the principal for six years.
"I knew our teachers in 2019 — they worked hard then too,” she said. “It wasn't a lack of work ethic. Our students had worked hard, but it just didn't go the way we wanted it to go.”
Their hard work finally paid off.
"When the new rating was told to me, it was happy tears,” Fondren said. “I was very thankful to the good Lord that he enabled us to get back to that point of being a high-performing school. So definitely, it started out as some sad tears in 2019 but it came out to be some happy tears in 2022. So, just very thankful and blessed that we got to see this point."
Overall, the Aberdeen School District improved from an F grade in 2019 to a C grade in 2022. It wasn’t all happy, though. The high school received an F grade.