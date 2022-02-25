Aberdeen considering adding new nightclub on Highway 45

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen residents will soon get a chance to voice their opinions about a nightclub coming to the city.
It could possibly be built along Highway 45.
Mayor Charles Scott said the public will have a say in this decision.
"That would be a major plus for Aberdeen," he said.
The city could use a new form of entertainment, he added.
He said a man named Terrel Boykins approached city leaders about opening the club.
"Basically, a club that brings nice music, restaurant-style and actually live music."
If it's approved, the club will be located on Highway 45, but the area needs to be rezoned.
Right now, the location is a wooded area.
The Board of Aldermen has approved an open hearing where the public can come and state whether they want a club or not.
"That would be that opportunity to for us to have a decent club with an ambience that says when you walk in here, you know walking into a place with standards."
The public hearing will be March 15 at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.