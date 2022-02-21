Aberdeen city employees going through leadership training

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Aberdeen is aiming to enhance the community and the workplace with various leadership trainings.
Mayor Charles Scott said the training is called Leadership Aberdeen.
He said city employees are trained every first and third Tuesday in the month. It is all about conflict resolution and motivation to work.
He added this is already helping the city.
"We're asking all of our employees to think excellence. Your work should be excellent and that's what this leadership training is all about."
The training has two sessions per day and usually lasts an hour.
The Aspire Group worker Njeri Whitworth said the training has made a difference in several ways.
"They may be gaining insight on what's going on in the surrounding areas as well as the other states," she said. "It will allow them to have a better insight on how to make Aberdeen a better place."
The workers will go through a ten session program.
Mayor Scott said it will end in April.