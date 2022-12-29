Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting.
Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
She’s expected to appeal the sentence.
Her attorney Walter Zinn Jr. shared the following statement with WTVA:
On the date thereof nor any other time has she been arrested regarding this matter. My client was never removed from the board meeting and in fact left the board meeting on her own accord.
It is incomprehensible that an elected official could face jailtime for comments made at a board meeting that individual is empowered and authorized to make by the Charter of the City of Aberdeen, U.S. Constitution and laws of the State of Mississippi.
This is a demonstration of cowardice and retaliation, and a weak effort to publicly and unlawfully censure an alderwoman by Charles Scott, Mayor of Aberdeen, Mississippi.
Our client was charged for conduct that occurred prior to the September 21 board meeting at which she had authority as an elected official for the City of Aberdeen, Mississippi. Aberdeen, Mississippi is governed by a Special Charter. According to that Special Charter, our client acted within the authority granted to her by the Special Charter of the City of Aberdeen, and the laws of the State of Mississippi the administrative body of the City of Aberdeen, Mississippi.
Out of embarrassment and in retaliation, the Mayor of Aberdeen, Mississippi, personally went to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to pursuit charges against an alderwoman from his governing body over a week later from the board meeting where the alleged conduct occurred.
The incidents stemming from City of Aberdeen Regular Board meeting are the result of the failures of the Mayor and Board Attorney to inform the members of the City of Aberdeen Board of Alderpersons of the law and the subsequent actions it would take regarding a Mississippi Supreme Court decision that held Alderman Nicholas Holiday was wrongfully removed from office and there should not have been a special election to seat Mr. Robert Duvaull who currently occupies the seat.
Testimony by every board member affirmed that no instruction had been received to guide their actions at that board meeting or how it would impact the seat. And at the time of the board meeting, no Motion for Rehearing had been filed in the matter.
Miss. Rules of Appellate procedure allow for a party aggrieved by the Supreme Court to file a Motion for Rehearing which was not done until after the September board meeting.
To add insult to injury, another individual who was not in the capacity as an alderman at the board meeting, only received a fine, while a lady in her official capacity at a board meeting is given jail time? This is clearly an indication of a larger problem.
Regardless of this miscarriage of justice, my client is appealing this matter and a stay has been given on any punishment of jailtime.
On appeal, this matter would go before Monroe County Circuit Court de novo. Please direct any further questions to our law office at the information provided below.