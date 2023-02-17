A tornado tore through Tippah County leaving residents in shock

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - People in Tippah County are cleaning up after a tornado tore through the area. The storm damage leaves residents shocked.
The 76 gas station on City Avenue which is near Highway 15 was one of the businesses affected in the area. The tornado knocked over a gas pump, spread debris out everywhere, and had signs hanging.
One resident says she was leaving the bank when her car was moved by the heavy wind.
"I was coming from the CBS Bank coming down the road and the wind picked up my car right there and spinned me around so I made it up in here and I parked right here when I seen when I parked the door blowed off and then five minutes late the whole gas tank was picked up and turned over," says Cox.
Cox also says it blew out her back window of her car. That was something she says she has never been through before.
Other residents had different experiences. Mike Sisco works across the street at Oil Dri and the power is out there.
"It hit right here where we work at. Like I say we work for Oil Dri and the plants been down since 3:00 yesterday. We're not up now and we're hoping they fix that substation so we can get back to work. If not we're gone be in a mess," says Sisco.
Residents are hoping that the storm damage is cleaned up and fixed quickly.
Storm assessment teams are going around to assess the damage that is done and hopefully get things back to how they were.