A Tennessee man is traveling the Natchez Trace by foot to raise awareness for autism

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tennessee man is traveling the Natchez Trace by foot to raise awareness and money for autism.
The entire trip is over 400 miles.
Brad Meshall is making the journey one step at a time
September 13,2021 is a day that Brad Meshell and his family will never forget.
His three-year-old son Jacob was diagnosed with autism.
When Brad and his wife found out the news he said they cried for about 15 minutes because it was a gut punch.
They decided the best thing they could do for their son was to advocate and spread awareness about the disorder.
April is National Autism Awareness Month.
Meshall is stepping up and walking every day for the entire month.
He started in Natchez and is walking the entire 444 miles to his home in Nashville, which averages up to 15 miles a day.
Brad and his wife started an organization called Jacob's Audible.
Moving forward they plan to be an extension of Autism Tennessee.
He said they want to help advocate, educate , and support for autism locally in Nashville.
"We want to focus on the rural cities and areas to get them the help they need and resources and hopefully make it a legislative impact."