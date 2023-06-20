A shortage of lifeguards is not helping older pools stay afloat

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) — The heat is here and people are wanting to go to the pool to cool down.
In the past, nearly every city had a public pool and some had more than one. Now they’re getting harder to find.
That's because some older pools were shut down and turned into splash pads, which are a cheaper and easier-to-maintain alternative.
“Every older outdoor facility is at risk just because there’s so much maintenance that goes in with older pools,” Tupelo Aquatic Center Director Amy Kennedy said. “A pool actually benefits all ages.”
A shortage of lifeguards is also not helping.
Some city pools, like C.C. Augustus Pool in Tupelo and Moncrief Pool in Starkville are still keeping the vision going.