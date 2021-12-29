A push is on in Houston to make changes to the local alcohol ordinance

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST
FOR NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW...SOUTHWESTERN ITAWAMBA...SOUTHERN LEE AND
NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES...

At 522 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verona, moving
northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Evergreen, Nettleton, Skyline, Mooreville, Eggville, Ballardsville,
Dorsey, Leotis, Old Union and Richmond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northeastern
Mississippi.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 569 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MS
.    MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALCORN               ATTALA              BENTON
BOLIVAR              CALHOUN             CARROLL
CHICKASAW            CHOCTAW             CLAY
COAHOMA              DESOTO              GRENADA
HOLMES               HUMPHREYS           ISSAQUENA
ITAWAMBA             LAFAYETTE           LEE
LEFLORE              LOWNDES             MARSHALL
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          OKTIBBEHA
PANOLA               PONTOTOC            PRENTISS
QUITMAN              SHARKEY             SUNFLOWER
TALLAHATCHIE         TATE                TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO           TUNICA              UNION
WASHINGTON           WEBSTER             YALOBUSHA
YAZOO

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 569 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TISHOMINGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, OKOLONA, PONTOTOC,
AND TUPELO.

A push is on in Houston to make changes to the local alcohol ordinance

  • Updated
  • 0

Supporters approached the Houston Board of Alderman to consider changes that would allow for Sunday sales in stores and restaurants.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A push is on in Houston to make changes to the local alcohol ordinance.

Supporters approached the Houston Board of Alderman to consider changes that would allow for Sunday sales in stores and restaurants.

Jonathan McDaniel, the owner of Cocktailz Liquor and Wine was born and raised in Houston.

He is the man who approached the board with this idea.

He said that customers are constantly asking for this and he wants to give his customers what they want as well as see the place he calls home grow.

McDaniel said that majority of the citizens within Houston wants it done too and he is just trying to act as a voice for those people to try to get it passed.

He thinks this would be a safer option because it would allow customers to buy in town instead of having to drive to other counties on Sundays.

The board voted to table it until a later date and discuss it further before making a decision.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you