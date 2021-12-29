HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A push is on in Houston to make changes to the local alcohol ordinance.
Supporters approached the Houston Board of Alderman to consider changes that would allow for Sunday sales in stores and restaurants.
Jonathan McDaniel, the owner of Cocktailz Liquor and Wine was born and raised in Houston.
He is the man who approached the board with this idea.
He said that customers are constantly asking for this and he wants to give his customers what they want as well as see the place he calls home grow.
McDaniel said that majority of the citizens within Houston wants it done too and he is just trying to act as a voice for those people to try to get it passed.
He thinks this would be a safer option because it would allow customers to buy in town instead of having to drive to other counties on Sundays.
The board voted to table it until a later date and discuss it further before making a decision.