A push is on in Houston to make changes to the local alcohol ordinance

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW...SOUTHWESTERN ITAWAMBA...SOUTHERN LEE AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES... At 522 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verona, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville, Evergreen, Nettleton, Skyline, Mooreville, Eggville, Ballardsville, Dorsey, Leotis, Old Union and Richmond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH