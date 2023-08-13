 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A New Hope High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Just a few weeks after students head back to the classroom, a New Hope High School student is facing charges for bringing a gun onto campus.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, a 17 year old student posted a video on social media with a gun.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the sheriff's office and the Lowndes County School District received multiple phone calls about the post and opened an investigation.

The suspect has been arrested and charges are being filed.

The sheriff added that there is no danger to the school or students.

The gun was found and turned out to be a BB gun, which is still illegal to bring on campus.

