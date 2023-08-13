A New Hope High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Just a few weeks after students head back to the classroom, a New Hope High School student is facing charges for bringing a gun onto campus.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, a 17 year old student posted a video on social media with a gun.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the sheriff's office and the Lowndes County School District received multiple phone calls about the post and opened an investigation.
The suspect has been arrested and charges are being filed.
The sheriff added that there is no danger to the school or students.
The gun was found and turned out to be a BB gun, which is still illegal to bring on campus.