 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A new economic development will affect towns in the Golden Triangle in positive ways

  • Updated
  • 0

WTVAs reporter Jake White speaks with the Mayor of Artesia along with a small business owner on possible economic growth in the near future

ARTESIA, Miss (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in the State's history is coming to the Golden Triangle.                                          It's  a $2.5 billion dollar capital investment and will create over 1,000 jobs in Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle.                                                 The average pay is predicted to be $93,000.                                         Resident, business owners, and local leaders in towns like Artesia are hoping the development will bring much-needed tax revenue to                                         their town.

The town of Artesia

Downtown Artesia. Date: 11/1/22

                       The Mayor of Artesia Jimmy Sanders says, "It hopefully will bring growth to the town and bring some people coming in to build houses and bring in tax revenue".

                                         A special session regarding the development will be held Wednesday morning at 10 AM in Jackson Mississippi.

Tags

Recommended for you