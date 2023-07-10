A missing Ole Miss student's body has not been found over a year later

OXFORD, Miss. - It's been over a year and the body of a missing Ole Miss student has still not been found.
Jimmie Jay Lee went missing July 8th of 2022. Their car was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartment Complex in Oxford that morning.
Lee's car was found two days later at a different apartment complex only 8 minutes away.
The man facing first-degree murder charges for Lee's death, Timothy Herrington Junior, is currently out on bond.
Herrington has maintained his innocence since being charged. He's also tried filing a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department, claiming he was being held in jail illegally.
Oxford police say they're continuing to search for Jimmie Jay Lee's body.