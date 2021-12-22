A member of the Tupelo Homeless Task Force is looking for help providing for the homeless during the holiday season

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - While most of us will be warm and snug at home this Christmas not everyone will be as fortunate.
Being homeless during the holiday is a reality even here in Tupelo.
Mack Turner has served on the Tupelo Homeless Task Force for over ten years and he said a lot of people turn their backs on them and that's not right and we need to help them.
He has partnered with some local churches and they have offered to help some of the homeless the best way they can but he is looking for more churches to get involved.
If you are looking to donate or help you can call Mack Turner at 662-488-5617 at any time.