A local woman is giving away hundreds of gently used and new prom dresses

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Prom season is already here for high school students.
A Tupelo woman is giving away hundreds of prom dresses to students who cannot afford them.
This year's event is in honor of two of her best volunteers, Madalyn Brooke Bails and Myrna Lauderdale.
Memory Carouthers is the founder of Memory's Magical Dresses and Formal, a non-profit.
"I will always give, give and give because God has blessed me in amazing ways," she said.
Carouthers’ 2014 brain surgery has kept her from working but she wanted to help.
She got the dress giveaway idea in 2018 when a young lady she mentored wanted to go to prom but couldn't afford a dress.
"I told her if she would buy her ticket to prom, I would get her a dress and try to help her get ready for the prom."
She helped several teens but wanted to provide something bigger.
Carouthers currently provides dresses, shoes, jewelry and tuxedos to junior high and high school students free of charge.
"My dream has manifested into something I can't even explain,” Carouthers said. “I cry every time I think about it because I started with 13 dresses and look what it has grown into."
Giveaway days will be March 26 and April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Old Navy shopping center near The Mall at Barnes Crossing.
Students must bring something proving they attend school, like a student ID, progress or report cards. The students must be present too.
Carouthers is still accepting donations of gently-used and new dresses and tuxedos.
She is also looking for volunteers to help on the giveaway days. Volunteer hours can be found on Carouthers’ Facebook page.