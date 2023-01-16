A local park has an MLK National Service Day Trail Cleanup event

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Communities across the area are finding local projects as a way of paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Natchez Trace Parkway park held a cleanup event to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"So, MLK day of service is an event where uh on Martin Luther King Day every year we try to do some kind of service project to bring people out to volunteer giving them some way to give back their communities," says Park Ranger of Natchez Trace Parkway Dan Kerber
Dan Kerber is a park ranger with the Natchez Trace Parkway and educator for their education program.
Kerber explains how he enjoys doing this for the community of Tupelo.
"It makes me feel good. I like you know to give back to this community in tupelo and to give people a chance to give back to their park and enjoy being outside," says Park Ranger of Natchez Trace Parkway Dan Kerber.
Kerber says he looks forward to having more events in the future and he aims to bring out more of the community.
If you are interested visit them at the Natchez Trace visitors center in Tupelo.