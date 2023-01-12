A local networking organization looking to add new faces

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local networking group is looking for more up and coming young professionals.
A member of the tupelo young professional's organization says they want to make the group a place for professionals under 40 from all backgrounds.
"Tupelo Young Professionals is a networking group in Tupelo um it brings together a diverse group of young people from all backgrounds. It doesn't matter um if you work an office job or if you work in food service. We are all inclusive uh and we welcome again people from all working backgrounds," says Steering Committee member Charde Hannah.
They host monthly social events, have community service days, and more.
They have an event Friday this called Forty Below that is benefitting Church After School Association (CASA).
Check out their social media for more information.
Instagram: tupelo.yp
Facebook: Tupelo Young Professionals