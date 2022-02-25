A local missionary remembers all of her good times in Ukraine

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people are concerned and praying for the people in Ukraine.
WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams spoke with Belinda Young who is a missionary and has visited Ukraine many times.
She said her heart hurts, but the Ukrainians taught her to let her faith be bigger than her fear.
"It's so unfair,” she said. “They are such wonderful people and they have not done anything to deserve war."
She made friends while there and many of them still live in Ukraine.
In fact, she spoke with one of her friends by way of email on Thursday.
"They do have an evacuation plan for them if they have to go. They still had electricity in Odessa yesterday morning, but I've not heard from them today."
Young said her heart hurts most for a boy named Victor who was 4 years old when she was last there.
He is now 24 and she believes he might be fighting in the war.
"I can still hear him in my head saying, ‘Americans, not go, not go.’”
Young said Ukraine is one of the most beautiful places she has visited.
She’s constantly praying for the children
“We would provide food and some of those children wouldn't eat and we thought maybe they don't like it, but they were taking it home so they could divide it with their family. They are the most unselfish people."
She plans to visit Ukraine again and is hopeful she’ll see her friends again.