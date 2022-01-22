A local group and a local church spent their Saturday morning in Verona helping those in need

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Serving Heart Ministry partnered with the Anchor Church in Verona Saturday morning by helping those in need.
A Serving Heart Ministry gathers once a month to give away food boxes and diapers.
Volunteer, Casey Wortman, said she volunteered because she likes to give back and do things for others.
She said if you are ever in need for food to visit the Anchor Church for help.
Alicia Thornton came by to pick up diapers for her son and she said it is a great thing that they are doing for the city of Verona.
She said that she is very thankful and it is good for the community but especially for those in need.
If you would like to donate any of your old clothes or canned food you can drop them off at the church at any time.
If you are interested in volunteering all you have to do is show up with a smile on your face and come prepared to work.