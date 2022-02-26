A local church spent the morning doing what they say is God's work

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the Watson Grove Missionary Baptist Church spent the morning doing what they say is God's work.
They prepared over 300 boxes to give away.
With the pandemic affecting hundreds of family's members thought a food drive would be a good idea to help the community in a simple way.
The boxes come with food from all food groups.
New Albany resident Betty Boyd said, "I think it's a good thing that they are doing for the community, but especially when you are on a fixed income like I am."
You do have to be eligible according to your income to receive a box.
When you arrive, they will allow you to fill out a form that will let them know if you are approved.
They do the food drive the last Saturday in every month.