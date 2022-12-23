TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays.
Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding.
This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries.
The places that they provide food for are some jails and shelters in the area. That includes Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Prentiss counties.
President of Christians on the Move to Evangelize, Candace Williams, hopes that the church will continue to do this every year. They love the community and the inmates, and they just want to show their love.
If you are free and would like to help pack plates call (662) - 260 - 1893 or (662) - 844 - 0843.