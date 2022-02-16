 Skip to main content
A local business owner is eager to meet the needs of potential medical marijuana patients

Alabama medical cannabis license dates to stay the same

Marijuana plant, Photo Date: Aug. 20, 2018. Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Elliot Johnston is the owner of Hempsters Dispensary and Smoke Shop and he is eager to start selling medical marijuana.

He went to Tupelo board meeting on Tuesday night to strongly encourage board members to consider allowing businesses like his own to operate.

He said that if the city of Tupelo does not allow the sale, it would make it harder for patients to get the medications that the state of Mississippi says is legal for them to have.

He is ready to start making investments in his business, but he can't start until he knows if the city of Tupelo will allow it.

Johnston said, "I have people that come in with cancer and things such as that. They say that the products that I have help and they have already spoken to their doctors. The doctors have said that there is potential that medical marijuana will benefit them."

He said as a business owner this is exciting because it opens a new market.

We spoke with one member of the city council and they said the board has not discussed the matter yet.

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

