A Grenada man's body was found in Tallahatchie County

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY,Miss. (WTVA)- The body of a Grenada County man was discovered Friday morning along a rural road in east central Tallahatchie County.
Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly identified the victim as An'Travius Deres Jones, 21, of Grenada.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
The body is being held at a morgue and will be transported for autopsy in Pearl.
Sheriff Fly said the body was found face-up along Tatum Pond Road.
The Tallahatchie-Grenada county line is about six miles away.
A passing motorist made the discovery and reported it to the sheriff's office.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office are overseeing the investigation.