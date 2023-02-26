 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

A Grenada man's body was found in Tallahatchie County

Crime scene, investigation

Credit: MGN
An'Travius Jones

An'Travius Jones Courtesy: Tallahatchie Sheriff's Office

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY,Miss. (WTVA)- The body of a Grenada County man was discovered Friday morning along a rural road in east central Tallahatchie County.

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly identified the victim as An'Travius Deres Jones, 21, of Grenada.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The body is being held at a morgue and will be transported for autopsy in Pearl.

Sheriff Fly said the body was found face-up along Tatum Pond Road.

The Tallahatchie-Grenada county line is about six miles away.

A passing motorist made the discovery and reported it to the sheriff's office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office are overseeing the investigation.

