A Derma-Calhoun City merger is being discussed by city leaders

CALHOUN COUNTY, MS (WTVA) -- The city leaders of neighboring towns Calhoun City and Derma could become one city in the future.
Calhoun City mayor Marshall Coleman says he's been discussing a possible merger for several months now with Derma mayor Willie Mays. The Calhoun City Board of Alderman voted to continue discussing.
Mayor Coleman says the merger would be beneficial from an economic and geographical standpoint.
"If we came together, then we would have more tax dollars to deal with, more ad valorem tax," says Coleman. "We would have more personnel in city hall. We would have more police officers. We could better serve the community because they are so close together."
Since Calhoun City is the larger city, a merger would mean the Calhoun City mayor and Board of Aldermen would become the governing body of Derma. As of 2020, Derma has a population of 957 people. Calhoun City has a population of 1,533 people.