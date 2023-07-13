A beloved Prentiss County volunteer fire captain died Monday

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. - A community honored the life of a volunteer fire captain from Prentiss County on Wednesday.
J.E. Roberts died from natural causes on Monday at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. The community held his funeral Wednesday, which included a "last ride."
Roberts was a volunteer fireman for 39 years in Prentiss County, specifically the Ingram community. He served as fire chief for eleven years and was also a Korean War veteran.
Several Departments from Prentiss County attended the funeral, including Wheeler, Jumpertown, Pisgah, and Baldwyn Fire Department.