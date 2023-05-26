A 19-year-old murder suspect is now on suicide watch after deputy's found a gun

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The 19-year-old who is charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl is now on suicide watch.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers tells WTVA that an unloaded gun was found on Labrandon Tumblin when he was being transported back to Clay County in a Chickasaw County Sheriff's vehicle after Tumblin's court appearance on Friday, May 26.
Clay County Sheriff Deputies found the gun when they unloaded him from the vehicle.
Tumblin appeared before a Chickasaw County Judge for an armed robbery that happened a year ago.
District Attorney Ben Creekmore says Tumblin pleaded guilty in September after entering a plea agreement with the District Attorney's office.
He was to serve just eight years under the plea agreement, but the judge sentenced the 19-year-old to life in prison because he violated his plea agreement.
LaBrandon Tumblin is accused of murdering a teenage girl in Clay County.
Besides murder, Tumblin faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice in Clay County. Sheriff Scott said investigators are still trying to determine a motive.
Sheriff Jim Meyers says they are now investigating how he got ahold of an unloaded gun.