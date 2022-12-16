988 is expected to be helpful this holiday season

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Let's face it, life can be tough. Health issues, Stress at home or work, inflation, anxiety. It can get even harder during the holidays.
Season depression is a real thing, it can unfortunately sometimes lead to suicide. But there is help available, it's called 988. The suicide prevention hotline used to be a long and confusing 1-(800) number. It's now simply 988, the three-digit number saves lives.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, its considered a health crisis.
In 2020 nearly 50-thousand americans died by suicide, about 1.2 Million attempted to take their own lives.
988 is a free and easy to use 24-hour hotline.
We asked Trey Hill, a counselor at the Wellness and Counseling center of Tupelo to learn more.