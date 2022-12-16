 Skip to main content
988 is expected to be helpful this holiday season

Seasonal depression is on the rise in the US, the new 988 number could help

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Let's face it, life can be tough. Health issues, Stress at home or work, inflation, anxiety. It can get even harder during the holidays.

Season depression is a real thing, it can unfortunately sometimes lead to suicide. But there is help available, it's called 988. The suicide prevention hotline used to be a long and confusing 1-(800) number. It's now simply 988, the three-digit number saves lives.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, its considered a health crisis.

In 2020 nearly 50-thousand americans died by suicide, about 1.2 Million attempted to take their own lives.

988 is a free and easy to use 24-hour hotline.

We asked Trey Hill, a counselor at the Wellness and Counseling center of Tupelo to learn more.

