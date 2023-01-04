911 dispatchers desperately needed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A widespread worker shortage across the country is affecting several different fields.
But, there is one you don't want to be strapped for employees: 911 dispatchers.
The two biggest issues are capability and money. It sounds simple, but for this job it's more complex than that.
Lee County 911 just recently increased its pay from $12 to $15 an hour to be more competitive.
That does make the job more attracive to says one local administrator.
However, there is a lot of stress and skills training that go along with the job, which scares some away from the position.
It can't hire the amount of people needed because it can't pay the next worker enough to keep them.
“We're constantly hiring people,” Lee County 911 Director Paul Harkins said. “We are constantly training people and it uses up a lot of resources.”
“There is a shortage because we are looking everyday,” Chickasaw County 911 Director Barry Martin said. “Not to say not everyone can be a 911 dispatcher.”
He continued, “But when it comes right down to doing the job, you've got to have people like the ones I have here; and I have good people.”
Occupational Information Network ranked 873 jobs on its stress level. A 911 dispatcher was number No 5.
Finding people who can cope with the stress of the job is the big struggle for dispatch directors.