84 dogs removed from Monroe County home

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville.
Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs living inside the home and 10 living outside.
“The conditions inside the home were poor, to say the least,” the sheriff posted on the department’s Facebook page. “Deputies say the odor was almost unbearable and there were dog feces and old food throughout the residence.”
Child Protective Services placed the child in the care of a family member.
The sheriff said no charges have been filed.