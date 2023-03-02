76 gas station in Burnsville damaged due to severe weather

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County. For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo. * WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.8 feet on 02/11/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&